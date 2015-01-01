Abstract

The rapid growth of the delivery service market due to the impact of COVID-19 has increased in crashes associated with delivery scooters. Delivery agencies require riders to deliver food with time restriction by financial incentives and penalties. Reckless riding to complete the delivery with the limit increases the risk of dangerous riding behavior and traffic crashes. There is an urgent need to prepare for effective countermeasures based on advanced systems consisting of recent sensor technologies. This study used real-world naturalistic riding data obtained from intertial measurement unit (IMU) installed on 100 delivery scooters. Riding risk index (RRI) was derived for systematically identifying riding characteristics of scooters in terms of traffic safety. A variety of comparative evaluations of RRIs were conducted by regions, age, and time-of-day. As a further application of the outcome of this study, a monitoring method based on visualizations of risky riding events was presented.

Keywords

delivery scooters

IMU sensor

risky riding characteristics

riding safety monitoring



===





온라인 음식 서비스 시장이 성장함에 따라 배달 이륜차의 위험 운전과 이륜차 사고에 대한 사회적 관심이 커지고 있다. 경쟁이 치열한 요식업 배달 대행사는 인센티브와 페널티를 제공하는 방식으로 라이더에게 제한시간 내에 음식을 배달할 것을 요구한다. 제한시간 내에 배달을 완료하기 위해 무리한 운전을 하는 것은 배달 이륜차의 위험운전행동 및 교통사고 발생 가능성을 높인다. 라이더의 주행행태 개선을 위한 실효성있는 기술 및 제도마련이 시급한 실정이다. 따라서 본 연구에서는 IMU센서를 이용하여 배달 이륜차 라이더의 실제 주행 데이터를 수집하여 주행안전성을 모니터링할 수 있는 지표를 개발하고, 활용방안을 제시하였다. 분석에 사용된 데이터는 100명의 라이더를 대상으로 수행한 Naturalistic riding studies(NRS)를 통해 수집되었다. 본 논문에서는 이륜차의 주행안전성을 평가하는 정량적 지표로 위험 이벤트발생률(Riding Risk Index, RRI)을 정의하여 지역별, 연령별, 시간대별 RRI를 집계하고 라이더의 안전운전등급을 도출하였다. 또한, 분석 결과를 토대로 위험 이벤트 발생 위치를 시각화하여 주행안전성이 취약한 구간을 식별하는 방안과 이륜차 안전 모니터링 방안을 제안하였다.

키워드

이륜차

이륜차 안전

주행 안전성 평가

안전 모니터링

Language: ko