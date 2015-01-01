Abstract

Previous studies have introduced various traffic operation and management techniques in strategic schemes against sudden traffic incidents in highway networks. However, no specific guideline has been available to determine the spatial boundaries of such techniques for implementation in practice. This study proposes a layout to determine a spatial boundary of such techniques based on historical data in the Seoul metropolitan area. The data include (1) travel speeds (automatically stored every five minutes over a year) of all links in the city, and (2) historical traffic accident records (day, time, location, the number of lanes closed, and so on). Through the combinatory analysis of these data with a geographical information system, it was found that there were general tendencies after the occurrence of incidence - how wide and how long the effects of incidents last. It classified the properties of accidents based on their time duration (less than 30 min, 30-60 min, and higher than 60 mins) and the space left available (the number of lanes available is one, two, and more than three). It also defined the levels of spatial boundary, numbered from one to five, which represents the number of upstream links from the one in that an incident occurs. This study found that the longer the incident duration, the wider the effect of the traffic incident. When the number of available lanes is one, the impact of the traffic accident is greater. In the case of two or more available lanes, there was a tendency that the spatial boundary was identical while the travel speed changes were affected by incident types.

Keywords

accident

incident

traffic management center

traffic management

traffic operation



===



본 연구는 도시부 도로에서 교통사고 발생에 따른 소통 변화 분석을 통해 돌발상황 발생에 따른 교통운영관리대책을 적용하는 대상 범위를 도출하는 것을 목적으로 한다. 교통사고에 따른 도로 소통 상황 분석을 위해 교통정보센터의 돌발상황 정보와 링크별 속도정보를 활용하여 분석하였다. 교통사고 발생에 따른 분석 범위는 사고 발생 링크를 포함하여 상위 교차로 4개로 범위 1에서 범위 5까지 설정하여 분석을 수행하였다. 또한 사고 유형에 따른 교통관리 대책 대상 범위 제시를 위해 유형을 교통사고 발생으로 인한 이용가능 차로 수를 1개 차로, 2개 차로, 3개 이상차로와 교통사고의 지속시간을 30분 이하, 30분에서 1시간, 1시간 이상으로 구분하여 총 9개의 유형으로 분류해 결과를 제시하였다. 분석 결과, 사고지속시간이 길수록 교통사고의 영향이 더 크게 나타나는 것으로 분석되었고, 이용 가능 차로 수가 1개일 때 교통사고의 영향이 큰 것으로 분석되었다. 이용가능 차로 수가 2개인 케이스와 3개 이상의 케이스의 경우, 이용가능 차로 수가 2개인 경우 교통사고로 인한 속도 감소율이 더 높은 것으로 확인되었지만, 관리영역의 경우 큰 차이가 없는 것으로 분석되었다. 제안된 교통관리대책 대상 범위 외에 다양한 교통사고 유형에 따른 추가적인 적용 대상 범위 측정에 대한 추가 연구를 제언한다.

키워드

돌발상황

교통사고

교통정보센터

교통관리

교통운영

Language: ko