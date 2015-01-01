Abstract

Adverse weather environments may degrade performance of autonomous driving sensors, resulting in unstable driving. This can create anxiety for users who will use autonomous vehicles as passengers and make it difficult to trust autonomous driving technology. In this study, the level of anxiety felt by users in unstable autonomous driving situations that can be caused by bad weather environments was empirically analyzed through questionnaires and visual behavior analysis. As a result, it was found that users felt great anxiety about driving on the road lateralised close to them and zigzag driving, and felt greater anxiety in fog situations. Through this, the impact of bad weather environments on autonomous driving users was presented, and the necessity of developing autonomous driving-related technologies and infrastructure was suggested based on the autonomous driving evaluations from the perspective of users.

automated driving

bad weather

NASA-TLX

real vehicle experiments

user evaluations

악천후 환경은 자율주행 센서의 성능을 저하해 불안정한 주행을 초래할 수 있다. 이는 자율주행차를 탑승자로서 이용하게 될 이용자들에게 불안감을 조성하고, 자율주행 기술을 신뢰하기 어렵게 만들 수 있다. 본 연구에서는 악천후 환경이 초래할 수 있는 불안정한 자율주행 상황에서 이용자가 체감하는 불안감 수준을 설문 기법과 시각행태 분석을 통해 실증적으로 분석하였다. 분석 결과, 이용자들은 자신과 가까운 편측으로 주행하는 상황과 지그재그 주행에 큰 불안감을 느끼며, 안개 환경에서 더 큰 불안감을 느끼는 것으로 나타났다. 이를 통해 악천후 환경이 자율주행 이용자들에게 미치는 영향을 제시하고, 이용자 측면에서 이루어지는 자율주행 평가를 토대로 자율주행 관련 기술 및 인프라 개발 필요성을 제시하였다.

자율주행

악천후

NASA-TLX

실차 실험

이용자 평가

시각행태

