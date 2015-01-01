|
Hwang S, Kim N, Lee D. J. Korean Soc. Transp. 2023; 41(1): 104-118.
기상 악천후 환경에서 이용자 측면 자율주행 불안감 평가 연구
(Copyright © 2023, Korean Society of Transportation)
Adverse weather environments may degrade performance of autonomous driving sensors, resulting in unstable driving. This can create anxiety for users who will use autonomous vehicles as passengers and make it difficult to trust autonomous driving technology. In this study, the level of anxiety felt by users in unstable autonomous driving situations that can be caused by bad weather environments was empirically analyzed through questionnaires and visual behavior analysis. As a result, it was found that users felt great anxiety about driving on the road lateralised close to them and zigzag driving, and felt greater anxiety in fog situations. Through this, the impact of bad weather environments on autonomous driving users was presented, and the necessity of developing autonomous driving-related technologies and infrastructure was suggested based on the autonomous driving evaluations from the perspective of users.
Language: ko