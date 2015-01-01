Abstract

The triangular island is a facility to separate the straight and right-turn traffic flow and prevent inappropriate rotation. It is installed at the intersection so that pedestrians and bicycles can evacuate separately from cars through connection with crosswalks. In the 1990s, as part of transportation system management, it was widely installed nationwide. But recently, demolition cases have frequently appeared, and surveys have shown that triangular islands threaten safety of pedestrians. It is presumed that the triangular island installed to facilitate traffic flow does not function properly, and rather threatens the safety of pedestrians. In this study, present status of the triangular island was investigated. And the influence of the triangular island on intersection traffic crashes was analyzed focusing on Incheon metropolitan city. This study differs from previous studies in that it recognized that triangular islands were not properly installed and analyzed the influence of triangular islands on intersection traffic crashes through analysis of the number of crashes as well as the severity of crashes. Also, it is meaningful in that it presented the need to improve the installation warrants and design standards for the triangular island, and the need to prepare each countermeasure according to the installation of triangular islands when establishing policies to reduce traffic crashes and improve safety.

Keywords

crash factors

crash severity

intersection traffic crashes

number of crashes

triangular island



삼각교통섬은 직진교통류와 우회전교통류를 분리시키고 부적절한 회전 등의 통행을 막기 위한 시설물로 횡단보도와의 연계를 통해 보행자 및 자전거 등이 자동차와 분리되어 대피할 수 있도록 교차로에 설치한다. 1990년대 교통체계개선사업의 일환으로 전국적으로 설치되었으나, 최근에는 철거 사례가 빈번하게 나타나고 있으며, 삼각교통섬이 보행자의 안전을 위협한다는 조사 결과도 제시되고 있다. 이처럼 교통흐름을 원활히 하기 위해 설치된 삼각교통섬이 그 기능을 제대로 발휘하지 못하며 오히려 보행자의 안전을 위협하는 경우가 있는 것으로 판단되어, 본 연구에서는 문헌고찰 및 설치 현황․철거 사례 검토를 통해 삼각교통섬에 대한 현황조사를 실시하였으며, 인천광역시 내 교차로를 대상으로 삼각교통섬이 교차로 교통사고에 미치는 영향 분석을 실시하였다. 본 연구에서는 삼각교통섬이 적절하게 설치되지 못한 경우가 있다는 것을 인지하고, 사고건수는 물론 사고심각도 관련 분석을 통해 삼각교통섬이 교차로 교통사고에 미치는 영향을 분석하였다. 또한, 분석을 통해 삼각교통섬의 설치 준거 및 설계 기준의 개선 필요성을 제시하고, 교통사고의 감소 및 안전 향상을 위한 정책 수립 시 삼각교통섬 설치 여부에 따라 맞춤형 대책을 마련할 필요성을 제시하였다.

키워드

사고요인

사고심각도

교차로 교통사고

사고건수

삼각교통섬

