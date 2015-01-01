|
Gi H, Kim E. J. Korean Soc. Transp. 2023; 41(1): 119-134.
삼각교통섬이 교차로 교통사고에 미치는 영향 연구: 인천광역시를 중심으로
(Copyright © 2023, Korean Society of Transportation)
The triangular island is a facility to separate the straight and right-turn traffic flow and prevent inappropriate rotation. It is installed at the intersection so that pedestrians and bicycles can evacuate separately from cars through connection with crosswalks. In the 1990s, as part of transportation system management, it was widely installed nationwide. But recently, demolition cases have frequently appeared, and surveys have shown that triangular islands threaten safety of pedestrians. It is presumed that the triangular island installed to facilitate traffic flow does not function properly, and rather threatens the safety of pedestrians. In this study, present status of the triangular island was investigated. And the influence of the triangular island on intersection traffic crashes was analyzed focusing on Incheon metropolitan city. This study differs from previous studies in that it recognized that triangular islands were not properly installed and analyzed the influence of triangular islands on intersection traffic crashes through analysis of the number of crashes as well as the severity of crashes. Also, it is meaningful in that it presented the need to improve the installation warrants and design standards for the triangular island, and the need to prepare each countermeasure according to the installation of triangular islands when establishing policies to reduce traffic crashes and improve safety.
Language: ko