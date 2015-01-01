|
Koack M, Choo S, Kim S. J. Korean Soc. Transp. 2022; 40(6): 832-846.
서울시 공공자전거와 공유 전동킥보드의 통행유형별 상호관계 분석: 서초 ‧ 강남 · 동작구를 중심으로
(Copyright © 2022, Korean Society of Transportation)
To solve the recent urban problems, bikes and e-scooters have been regarded as attractive answers. In the case of Seoul, Korea, public bike-share service 'Seoul Bike' and various e-scooter-share services have arrived recently and are getting popular as major short-distance transportation in the city. Accordingly, these new mobilities, bike-share and e-scooter, need to confirm their role played in the city along with public transportation and the interrelationship between themselves. This study classifies trips of bike-share and e-scooters into three types, which are Type 1 (trip between subway stations), Type 2 (trip accessing subway station), and Type 3 (trip between other places), using trip data of bike-share and e-scooters that are both rented and returned in Seocho-gu, Gangnam-gu, and Dongjak-gu, Seoul in October 2020. Also, we use the Voronoi diagram and multiple regression analysis to find the interrelationship between bike-share and e-scooter. The dependent variable of analysis is average daily e-scooter trips by types, and the independent variables are average daily bike-share trips by types, Population factors, Transportation facility factors, and Land use factors. As a result, the average daily trips of Type 1 (trip between subway stations) showed a positive correlation coefficient but is not statistically significant. And the trips of Type 2 (trip accessing subway station) had a small significant positive correlation. On the other hand, in the case of Type 3 (trip between other places), it was analyzed that the average daily trips of the two modes have a negative correlation with each other which means they have a competitive relationship. Overall, the implications are derived that bike-share and e-scooter are not the same short-distance transportation, rather bike-share is used as medium and short-distance mobility and could be a subway replacement and while e-scooter is used as short-distance mobility playing the role of bus or other active mobility. In addition, it is found that the relationship between the two modes is complementary when linking public transportation to another area, but in the case of trips between non-station areas, bike share and e-scooter have a competitive relationship.
Language: ko