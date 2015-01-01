Abstract

To solve the recent urban problems, bikes and e-scooters have been regarded as attractive answers. In the case of Seoul, Korea, public bike-share service 'Seoul Bike' and various e-scooter-share services have arrived recently and are getting popular as major short-distance transportation in the city. Accordingly, these new mobilities, bike-share and e-scooter, need to confirm their role played in the city along with public transportation and the interrelationship between themselves. This study classifies trips of bike-share and e-scooters into three types, which are Type 1 (trip between subway stations), Type 2 (trip accessing subway station), and Type 3 (trip between other places), using trip data of bike-share and e-scooters that are both rented and returned in Seocho-gu, Gangnam-gu, and Dongjak-gu, Seoul in October 2020. Also, we use the Voronoi diagram and multiple regression analysis to find the interrelationship between bike-share and e-scooter. The dependent variable of analysis is average daily e-scooter trips by types, and the independent variables are average daily bike-share trips by types, Population factors, Transportation facility factors, and Land use factors. As a result, the average daily trips of Type 1 (trip between subway stations) showed a positive correlation coefficient but is not statistically significant. And the trips of Type 2 (trip accessing subway station) had a small significant positive correlation. On the other hand, in the case of Type 3 (trip between other places), it was analyzed that the average daily trips of the two modes have a negative correlation with each other which means they have a competitive relationship. Overall, the implications are derived that bike-share and e-scooter are not the same short-distance transportation, rather bike-share is used as medium and short-distance mobility and could be a subway replacement and while e-scooter is used as short-distance mobility playing the role of bus or other active mobility. In addition, it is found that the relationship between the two modes is complementary when linking public transportation to another area, but in the case of trips between non-station areas, bike share and e-scooter have a competitive relationship.

bike-share

correlation between bike-share and e-scooter

e-scooter

interrelation between bike-share and e-scooter

seoul bike

voronoi diagram



최근 교통 문제를 해결하고 쾌적한 도시환경을 조성하기 위해, 친환경 교통수단인 자전거와 전동킥보드가 많은 관심을 받고 있다. 서울시의 경우, 공공자전거 서비스 따릉이와 다양한 공유 전동킥보드 서비스가 도입되었으며, 현재 도시 내 주요 단거리 교통수단으로 자리매김하였다. 이에 따라 새롭게 등장한 두 수단이 기존의 대중교통과 더불어 도시 안에서 수행하는 역할과 두 수단 간의 상호관계를 확인하고자 하였다. 본 연구에서는 선행연구를 토대로 공공자전거와 공유 전동킥보드의 통행을 3가지 유형으로 분류하였으며, 이는 각각 Type 1(지하철역 간 통행), Type 2(지하철 연계통행), Type 3(기타 지역간 통행)으로 구분된다. 연구의 분석 범위는 2020년 10월 한 달이며, 대여 및 반납이 모두 서울시 서초·강남·동작구 내에서 이루어진 공공자전거 따릉이와 공유 전동킥보드 씽씽의 통행데이터를 활용하였다. 결과에 따르면, 공공자전거의 평균 이용시간은 31.8 분으로 비교적 먼 거리의 통행에 활용되며, 평일에는 Type 2(지하철 연계통행)의 비중이 높고 주말에는 Type 3(기타 지역간 통행)이 많이 발생하는 것으로 나타났다. 게다가 전체 통행의 약 17.9%가 Type 1(지하철역 간 통행)로, 공공자전거가 대중교통의 역할을 일부 대체함을 보여주었다. 한편 공유 전동킥보드의 경우, 공공자전거에 비해 높은 이용요금 등의 이유로 평균 8.7분 정도의 짧은 통행에 주로 이용되며, 요일과 관계없이 3가지 통행유형 중 Type 3(기타 지역간 통행)의 비중이 가장 큰 것으로 나타났다. 다음으로 다중회귀분석을 통해 공공자전거와 공유 전동킥보드의 통행유형별 상호관계를 확인한 결과, 공공자전거와 공유 전동킥보드의 Type 1(지하철 역간 통행)의 이용량의 경우 서로 유의하지는 않으나 양의 상관계수를 보였고, Type 2(지하철 연계통행)의 이용량은 서로 유의한 양의 상관성을 가져 보완관계를 띠는 것으로 나타났다. 반면, Type 3(기타 지역간 통행)의 경우 두 수단의 이용량이 서로 음의 상관성을 가져 경쟁 관계인 것으로 분석되었다. 종합적으로 보았을 때, 공공자전거와 공유 전동킥보드는 동일한 수준의 단거리 이동수단이 아니라, 공공자전거의 경우 지하철의 대체수단 및 중·단거리의 이동수단으로, 공유 전동킥보드는 보행이나 버스를 대체하는 비교적 단거리 통행의 수단으로 이용된다는 시사점을 도출할 수 있었다. 또한, 두 수단이 대중교통과 연계되는 경우에는 비용 및 접근성의 이점에 이해 서로 상호보완적 관계를 띠며, 역이 아닌 지역 간의 통행에 대해서는 경쟁 관계를 보인다는 점을 확인할 수 있었다.

공공자전거

공공자전거 공유 전동킥보드 상호관계

공공자전거 공유 전동킥보드 상관관계

공유 전동킥보드

따릉이

보로노이 다이어그램

