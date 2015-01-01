Abstract

The cooperative-intelligent transport systems (C-ITS) refer to systems that provide real-time crash risk information such as surrounding traffic conditions, sudden stop, and upcoming hazardous obstacles to individual drivers. To select salient driving safety indicators, which can quantify the crash potential of individual vehicles, is an important task to identify the hazardous sections in the C-ITS environment. The purpose of this study is to prioritize useful driving safety indicators that evaluate road safety in a more scientifical manner using probe vehicle data collected from C-ITS. This study conducted correlation analyses to identify statistically meaningful indicators capable of effectively representing the level of traffic safety. Next, a random forest was adopted to prioritize the importance of indicators obtained from the correlation analysis. The result showed that time-varying stochastic volatility of spacing and headway, and stopping distance index are promising indicators to identify hazardous road sections. The outcomes of this study are expected to be utilized as fundamental for real-time traffic safety monitoring, road safety evaluation, and driving behavior analysis in the C-ITS environment.

Keywords

C-ITS

correlation analysis

driving safety indicators

hazardous section

random forest



Cooperative-intelligent transport system(C-ITS)은 차량이 주행 중 운전자에게 주변 교통상황과 급정거, 낙하물 등의 사고위험정보를 실시간으로 제공하는 시스템이다. C-ITS 환경에서 도로위험구간을 식별하기 위해서는 개별차량의 사고발생 가능성을 효과적으로 계량화할 수 있는 주행안전성 평가지표 선정이 요구된다. 본 연구의 목적은 C-ITS를 기반으로 수집되는 개별차량의 주행자료를 이용하여 보다 과학적인 교통안전 평가를 가능하게 하는 주행안전성 평가지표를 선별하는 것이다. 본 연구에서는 종‧횡방향 주행행태 및 차량간 상호작용 기반 안전성 평가지표를 대상으로 실제 교통사고 건수와 상관분석을 수행하였다. 고속도로 구간별 사고건수를 통계적으로 유의미하게 설명할 수 있는 10개의 후보지표를 선정하였다. 선정된 후보지표는 랜덤포레스트 기반 도로위험구간 분류 모델을 구축하는데 입력변수로 활용되었다. 도로위험구간을 효과적으로 식별할 수 있는 주행안전성 평가지표는 차간거리 변동성, stopping distance index 상충건수, 차두시간 변동성으로 도출되었다. 본 연구의 결과는 C-ITS 환경에서 실시간 교통안전 모니터링, 도로위험구간 선정, 운전자 주행행태 분석을 위한 기초 연구자료로 활용될 것으로 기대된다.

키워드

C-ITS

주행안전성 평가지표

도로위험구간

상관분석

랜덤포레스트

