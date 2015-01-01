|
Jo Y, Jung A, Park H, Park J, Oh C. J. Korean Soc. Transp. 2022; 40(6): 863-878.
C-ITS 자료 기반 고속도로 위험구간 식별을 위한 주행안전성 평가지표 우선순위 도출
The cooperative-intelligent transport systems (C-ITS) refer to systems that provide real-time crash risk information such as surrounding traffic conditions, sudden stop, and upcoming hazardous obstacles to individual drivers. To select salient driving safety indicators, which can quantify the crash potential of individual vehicles, is an important task to identify the hazardous sections in the C-ITS environment. The purpose of this study is to prioritize useful driving safety indicators that evaluate road safety in a more scientifical manner using probe vehicle data collected from C-ITS. This study conducted correlation analyses to identify statistically meaningful indicators capable of effectively representing the level of traffic safety. Next, a random forest was adopted to prioritize the importance of indicators obtained from the correlation analysis. The result showed that time-varying stochastic volatility of spacing and headway, and stopping distance index are promising indicators to identify hazardous road sections. The outcomes of this study are expected to be utilized as fundamental for real-time traffic safety monitoring, road safety evaluation, and driving behavior analysis in the C-ITS environment.
Language: ko