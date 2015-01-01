|
Kim N, Yoon J, Park JS, Song TJ. J. Korean Soc. Transp. 2022; 40(5): 613-630.
어린이 통학버스 운행 안정성 평가 체계 개발
The government is making various efforts to mitigate traffic accidents involving school bus, such as modification of laws and systems and driving survey-based safety policies. However, the number of the traffic accident caused by school bus is still at a standstill. It is imperative that a new perspective approach outside the framework of the existing method is changed in order to improve the safety issues on it. An analysis from an engineering perspective should be conducted based on using the vehicle trajectory data collected during driving. This study introduces an easily implementable system that quantifies and monitors driving safety among the safety issues that occur when the bus is stopping, and driving, and children are on board. This study focuses on driving condition because a school bus should drive safely anywhere. This is why we developed the "stability" index, which is the opposite concept of 11 dangerous driving calculated based on DTG information. In order to evaluate the stability of the school bus operation, a real-time monitoring system is proposed to evaluate the level based on vehicle and road link. As a result of this study, it was found that the driving stability of each vehicle was 1.73 times different. When children are on board, it showed a driving behavior that secured stability compared to the case where it was not. In the case of road links, the level of service for each link was classified and visualized based on the proposed driving stability index. It is our hope that this study can be used to monitor real-time school bus operation in the eTAS and will contribute to traffic safety by providing real-time safety information to children's school bus drivers and operators.
Language: ko