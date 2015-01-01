Abstract

The government is making various efforts to mitigate traffic accidents involving school bus, such as modification of laws and systems and driving survey-based safety policies. However, the number of the traffic accident caused by school bus is still at a standstill. It is imperative that a new perspective approach outside the framework of the existing method is changed in order to improve the safety issues on it. An analysis from an engineering perspective should be conducted based on using the vehicle trajectory data collected during driving. This study introduces an easily implementable system that quantifies and monitors driving safety among the safety issues that occur when the bus is stopping, and driving, and children are on board. This study focuses on driving condition because a school bus should drive safely anywhere. This is why we developed the "stability" index, which is the opposite concept of 11 dangerous driving calculated based on DTG information. In order to evaluate the stability of the school bus operation, a real-time monitoring system is proposed to evaluate the level based on vehicle and road link. As a result of this study, it was found that the driving stability of each vehicle was 1.73 times different. When children are on board, it showed a driving behavior that secured stability compared to the case where it was not. In the case of road links, the level of service for each link was classified and visualized based on the proposed driving stability index. It is our hope that this study can be used to monitor real-time school bus operation in the eTAS and will contribute to traffic safety by providing real-time safety information to children's school bus drivers and operators.

Keywords

digital tacho graph (DTG)

driving behavior

school bus

transport operation

transport safety



===



정부는 어린이 통학버스 사고 감소를 위해 법 ‧ 제도 정비, 설문조사 기반 안전정책 도출 등 다양한 노력을 시도 중이다. 그러나 어린이 통학버스로 인한 어린이 교통사고 발생 수 감소는 여전히 답보 상태이다. 어린이 통학버스의 안전문제 개선을 위해서는 기존 방법의 틀을 벗어나 새로운 관점에서 해결방안 제시가 필요하다. 특히, 실제 주행 시 산출되는 다양한 데이터를 공학적 관점에서 분석해야 한다. 본 연구는 어린이 통학버스의 안전사고 유형인 정차 중 발생, 주행 중 발생, 차내 발생 중 주행 중 발생하는 안전문제에 초점을 맞추어 주행 안전성을 정량화하고 모니터링하는 시스템을 제안한다. 어린이 통학버스는 타 수단과 달리 고도의 안전성을 요구한다. 어린이 통학버스는 어디서든 안전을 확보해야 하기 때문에 얼마나 지속적으로 안전하게 주행하는지를 모니터링하는 것이 중요하다. 따라서 안전을 확보하는 개념으로 위험주행의 반대 개념인 "안정성" 지표를 개발했다. 이는 DTG 정보에 기반하여 산출되는 11대 위험운전행동의 반대 지표다. 어린이 통학버스 운영 시 안정성을 평가하기 위하여 차량 기반과 도로 링크 기반으로 수준을 평가하는 모니터링체계를 제안했다. 분석결과 차량별 운행 안정성은 크게 1.73배의 차이가 있는 것으로 나타났다. 어린이가 탑승하고 있는 경우 그렇지 않은 경우와 비교 시 안정성을 확보한 운행행태를 보였다. 도로 링크의 경우 제안된 운행 안정성 지표를 기반으로 링크별 LOS(Level of Service)를 구분 후 시각화했다. 저자들은 본 연구가 운행기록분석시스템(eTAS) 내 실시간 어린이 통학버스 운행 모니터링에 활용 가능하며, 어린이 통학버스 운전자 및 운영자에게 실시간으로 안전정보 제공하여 교통안전에 기여할 것으로 판단된다.

키워드

운행기록장치(DTG)

주행특성

어린이 통학버스

교통운영

교통안전

Language: ko