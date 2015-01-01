|
Citation
Kim C, Lee S, Kim J. J. Korean Soc. Transp. 2022; 40(5): 683-699.
Vernacular Title
토픽모델링 기반의 판례분석을 통한 난폭운전과 보복운전 특성 비교 연구
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Korean Society of Transportation)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Case of damage caused by aggressive driving and road rage have been reported frequently through various media. Diversifying and serious crimes cause a lot of damage, creating anxiety for other drivers on the road. Compared with violence and social seriousness of the crime, research activities have not been conducted due to the lack of academic interest. The purpose of this study is to present a reference point of legal punishment for road rage crimes and policies to protect victims. we tried to understand the crime characteristics by case analysis using topic Modeling which infers potential variables within a set of documents. The analysis of case data was conducted through the process of collecting case data, data preprocessing, determining the optimal number of topics, topic modeling, and comparative analysis of characteristics. 23 Aggressive driving, 31 Road rage, a total of 54 case datas were collected by setting Classification criteria for avoid data duplication and quality improvement. Then data preprocessing was performed through four steps of index selection, term removal, nounization, with common word conversion and surplus keyword removal in case data. As a results of the topic Modeling analysis, four topics and sub keywords were derived to understand the characteristics of aggressive driving and road rage. Classified topic and keywords for Comparative analysis were analyzed in four types (behavior pattern, damage type, crime fact and judgment, crime target and place), then visualization work has been conducted using Radar Chart to compare the characteristics of aggressive driving and road rage include distinguish the similarities and differences between the two crimes. The methodology applied in this study confirmed specific crime forms and characteristics can be derived through case study, and it is expected to be used to develop police guidelines, crime prevention systems, and infrastructure to crack down on aggressive driving.
Language: ko