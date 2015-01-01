Abstract

Case of damage caused by aggressive driving and road rage have been reported frequently through various media. Diversifying and serious crimes cause a lot of damage, creating anxiety for other drivers on the road. Compared with violence and social seriousness of the crime, research activities have not been conducted due to the lack of academic interest. The purpose of this study is to present a reference point of legal punishment for road rage crimes and policies to protect victims. we tried to understand the crime characteristics by case analysis using topic Modeling which infers potential variables within a set of documents. The analysis of case data was conducted through the process of collecting case data, data preprocessing, determining the optimal number of topics, topic modeling, and comparative analysis of characteristics. 23 Aggressive driving, 31 Road rage, a total of 54 case datas were collected by setting Classification criteria for avoid data duplication and quality improvement. Then data preprocessing was performed through four steps of index selection, term removal, nounization, with common word conversion and surplus keyword removal in case data. As a results of the topic Modeling analysis, four topics and sub keywords were derived to understand the characteristics of aggressive driving and road rage. Classified topic and keywords for Comparative analysis were analyzed in four types (behavior pattern, damage type, crime fact and judgment, crime target and place), then visualization work has been conducted using Radar Chart to compare the characteristics of aggressive driving and road rage include distinguish the similarities and differences between the two crimes. The methodology applied in this study confirmed specific crime forms and characteristics can be derived through case study, and it is expected to be used to develop police guidelines, crime prevention systems, and infrastructure to crack down on aggressive driving.

Keywords

aggressive driving

case study

characteristic study

road rage

topic modeling



여러 매체를 통해 난폭운전과 보복운전으로 인한 피해사례가 빈번하게 보도되고 있다. 다양해지고 심각해지는 가해 수법으로 피해사례가 늘어나고 있으며, 도로 위 운전자들의 불안감이 조성되고 있다. 해당 범죄의 폭력성, 사회적 심각성과 비교했을 때 이에 대한 정책적, 학술적 관심은 현저히 낮으며, 관련된 실증연구 또한 미흡한 수준이다. 본 연구에서는 가해자 처벌 및 피해자 구호를 위한 법률적 근거를 마련하는 데 있어 기준점을 제시하고자 문서 집합 내에 잠재 변수를 추론하는 기법인 토픽모델링을 활용하여 판례분석을 진행함으로써, 범죄 특성 및 특성 간 연관성을 파악하고자 하였다. 판례 데이터의 분석은 판례 데이터 수집, 데이터 전처리, 최적 토픽 수 결정, 토픽모델링, 특성 간 비교분석에 이르는 과정을 통해 진행되었다. 데이터의 중복 방지 및 품질 향상을 위한 기준을 마련하여 난폭운전 23건, 보복운전 31건 총 54건의 판례 데이터를 수집하였으며, 이후 비정형의 판례 데이터의 분석을 위해 판례 내 인덱스 선별, 불용어 제거, 명사화 및 공통단어 변환, 잉여 키워드 제거의 4단계 절차를 통해 데이터 전처리 작업을 수행하였다. 토픽모델링 분석 결과를 통해 난폭운전과 보복운전의 특성을 파악할 수 있는 각각 4가지의 잠재 토픽과 하위 키워드를 도출하였다. 도출된 토픽과 토픽 내 키워드들에서 비교 분석이 가능한 특성을 추출하여 4가지 유형(행동양상, 피해유형, 범죄사실과 판결, 범행대상과 장소)에 대한 분석을 진행하였으며, Radar Chart를 이용한 시각화를 통해 난폭운전과 보복운전의 특성 비교 및 두 범죄의 유사점과 차이점을 구분하였다. 본 연구 수행 과정에서 적용된 방법론은 판례를 통해 특정 범죄의 형태와 특성을 도출할 수 있음을 확인하였으며, 향후 난폭 ‧ 보복운전 관련 법률 제정 및 법률적 판단 기준을 마련하는 기초자료 제작과 함께 이를 활용한 난폭 ‧ 보복운전 단속을 위한 경찰 가이드라인, 범죄 예방 시스템 및 인프라 개발 등에 활용할 수 있을 것으로 기대된다.

키워드

난폭운전

판례분석

특성 분석

보복운전

토픽모델링

