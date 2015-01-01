|
Shin S, Koo J, Kim S, Choo S. J. Korean Soc. Transp. 2022; 40(5): 717-734.
다항 로지스틱회귀모형을 활용한 도시환경이 비만에 미치는 영향에 관한 연구
(Copyright © 2022, Korean Society of Transportation)
Recently, research for eco-friendly and sustainable city design has been actively attempted. In this situation, the health city theory based on the relationship between the built environment and individual health levels has been proposed to improve the resident's health at the urban level. In this regard, we aimed to identify the relationship between the built environment and individual health levels by using community health survey data from 2018 to 2020. The individual health level was classified under three categories: low weight, normal, and obesity using BMI (Body Mass Index). Then we tried to investigate how the built environment and individual factors affect individual health levels using multinomial logistic regression. As a main result of the analysis, it was found that car drivers and motorcycle drivers were more likely to be obese than normal weight. The higher the proportion of park and public sports facilities, the lower likely to be obese. In addition, the higher volume of public transit, availability of sharing bike and sharing PM (Personal Mobility) services were significantly inversely associated with obesity. Furthermore, using these factors we predicted the individual health level to use as an evaluation index for health city. To this end, DNN (Deep Neural Network) algorithm, which is widely used in classification problems recently, and the multinomial logistic regression were performed. These two methods were compared by calculating the evaluation using the Confusion Matrix. The performance of the DNN model was found to be superior to that of the multinomial logistic regression model, particularly in the precision of obesity prediction. These findings can be used as basic data and evaluation index when designing a health city through the prediction of the individual health levels and obesity population.
