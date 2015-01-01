Abstract

Recently, research for eco-friendly and sustainable city design has been actively attempted. In this situation, the health city theory based on the relationship between the built environment and individual health levels has been proposed to improve the resident's health at the urban level. In this regard, we aimed to identify the relationship between the built environment and individual health levels by using community health survey data from 2018 to 2020. The individual health level was classified under three categories: low weight, normal, and obesity using BMI (Body Mass Index). Then we tried to investigate how the built environment and individual factors affect individual health levels using multinomial logistic regression. As a main result of the analysis, it was found that car drivers and motorcycle drivers were more likely to be obese than normal weight. The higher the proportion of park and public sports facilities, the lower likely to be obese. In addition, the higher volume of public transit, availability of sharing bike and sharing PM (Personal Mobility) services were significantly inversely associated with obesity. Furthermore, using these factors we predicted the individual health level to use as an evaluation index for health city. To this end, DNN (Deep Neural Network) algorithm, which is widely used in classification problems recently, and the multinomial logistic regression were performed. These two methods were compared by calculating the evaluation using the Confusion Matrix. The performance of the DNN model was found to be superior to that of the multinomial logistic regression model, particularly in the precision of obesity prediction. These findings can be used as basic data and evaluation index when designing a health city through the prediction of the individual health levels and obesity population.

body mass index

confusion matrix

deep neural network

health city

multinomial logistic regression



최근 친환경적이며 지속가능한 도시 설계를 위한 연구들이 활발히 진행되고 있다. 이러한 상황 속에서, 제안된 건강도시 이론은 지역의 도시환경과 개인의 건강수준 간의 관계를 기반으로 도시적 차원에서 시민들의 건강을 증진시키고자 하는 이론이다. 이에 본 연구에서는 최근 3개년 간의 지역사회건강조사자료를 활용하여 도시환경이 개인의 건강수준에 미치는 영향 분석을 통해 건강도시 설계에 기여하고자 하였다. 체질량 지수를 활용하여 개인의 건강수준을 저체중, 정상, 비만으로 분류하였으며, 다항 로지스틱회귀모형을 활용하여 정상을 기준으로 저체중과 비만에 미치는 영향요인들을 분석하였다. 주요 분석 결과, 자동차 운전자, 오토바이 운전자인 경우 정상에 비해 비만일 가능성이 높게 나타났으며, 공원 면적비율, 공공체육시설 면적비율이 높은 지역에 거주할수록 비만일 가능성이 낮게 나타났다. 또한, 대중교통 이용량이 많은 지역에 거주할수록 비만일 가능성이 낮게, 공공자전거 서비스 지역에 거주하는 경우, 공유 PM 서비스 지역에 거주하는 경우 비만일 가능성이 낮게 나타났다. 나아가, 장래 건강도시 평가지표로 활용하기 위해 도출된 영향요인들을 활용하여 개인의 건강수준을 예측하였다. 이를 위해 다항 로지스틱회귀모형과 더불어 최근 분류문제에 널리 활용되고 있는 DNN(Deep Neural Network) 알고리즘을 활용하였다. 그리고 두 방법론을 비교 및 평가하기 위해 Confusion Matrix를 활용하여 평가지표를 산출하였다. 분석결과, DNN 모델의 성능이 다항 로지스틱회귀모형에 비해 우수한 것으로 나타났으며 특히, 비만 예측의 정밀도가 크게 우수한 것으로 나타났다. 이러한 결과는 영향요인을 고려한 건강도시 설계의 기초자료로 활용될 수 있을 것이며, 개인의 건강수준 예측을 통한 비만인구 예측으로 건강도시 설계 시 평가지표로 활용될 수 있을 것으로 기대된다.

체질량지수

오차행렬

심층신경망

건강도시

다항로지스틱회귀모형

