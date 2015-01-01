|
Kim N, Joo S, Kang H, Kim S, Song TJ. J. Korean Soc. Transp. 2022; 40(5): 735-749.
개별주행궤적 데이터 기반 전동킥보드 종방향 위험주행상황 식별 방법론 개발
Copyright © 2022, Korean Society of Transportation
E-Scooter sharing service is the most popular service that facilitates users short or first-and-last mile trips in South Korea. While the number of the service uses is rapidly increasing, various problems are occurring due to insufficient legal systems, especially for traffic accident. However, jurisdictions are trying to improve traffic safety with a focus on regulations without analyzing the cause of accidents in terms of scientific approach. This study develops a methodology for identifying where and how the E-scooter users occur hazardous driving events. GPS-based trajectory data are used for developing the methodology because GPS is embedded on each E-scooter device. Four hazardous longitudinal events are eventually identified in a city. A statistical analysis was conducted assuming that the hazardous condition would be different for each human factor by residential, commercial, and station area. It is our hope that this study provides fundamental information to improve traffic safety on the service.
