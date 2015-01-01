Abstract

E-Scooter sharing service is the most popular service that facilitates users short or first-and-last mile trips in South Korea. While the number of the service uses is rapidly increasing, various problems are occurring due to insufficient legal systems, especially for traffic accident. However, jurisdictions are trying to improve traffic safety with a focus on regulations without analyzing the cause of accidents in terms of scientific approach. This study develops a methodology for identifying where and how the E-scooter users occur hazardous driving events. GPS-based trajectory data are used for developing the methodology because GPS is embedded on each E-scooter device. Four hazardous longitudinal events are eventually identified in a city. A statistical analysis was conducted assuming that the hazardous condition would be different for each human factor by residential, commercial, and station area. It is our hope that this study provides fundamental information to improve traffic safety on the service.

e-scooter

GPS trajectory data

hazardous driving events

personal mobility (pm)

traffic safety



최근 국내에서 First mile/Last mile을 보완할 수단으로 전동킥보드의 공유서비스가 가장 인기있는 수단으로 급부상하였다. 전동킥보드 공유서비스의 이용 건수가 급증함에 따라 법적 제도 미흡으로 인한 다양한 문제가 발생하고 있다. 특히 교통사고의 경우 규제 중심의 교통안전 개선으로 과학적 접근 측면에서 사고 원인을 분석하지 않아 근본적인 문제해결이 불가능한 실정이다. 본 연구는 전동킥보드 이용자가 어디에서, 어떻게 위험한 주행 상황이 발생하는지를 식별하기 위한 방법론을 개발한다. GPS 장치는 각 전동킥보드에 장착되어 있어 우선적으로 본 연구에서는 GPS기반 주행궤적 데이터를 활용한 위험주행 상황 식별 방법론을 개발하였다. 도시환경에서 네 가지 종방향 위험주행 상황이 최종적으로 식별되었다. 위험주행 상황이 발생할 조건은 주거지역, 상업지역, 역세권 등의 토지이용특성별, 이용자의 인적요인별로 상이할 것으로 가정하고 통계분석을 실시하였다. 본 연구가 전동킥보드 서비스의 교통안전을 향상시키기 위한 기초연구로 활용될 것으로 기대한다.

전동킥보드

주행궤적 데이터

위험주행 상황

퍼스널 모빌리티(pm)

교통안전

