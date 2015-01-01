Abstract

With the nationwide trend, the number of cars registered per capita is increasing, and numerous efforts are currently being made to meet the growing demand for vehicles on the road. Self-driving technology is also one of these efforts, and this study attempts to present the concept of self-driving cars through road reorganization and maintenance corresponding to the introduction of self-driving vehicles. The Flex Zone is a concept that first appeared in the Seattle Urban Comprehensive Plan in 2017 and refers to a road using a multi-purpose curb space that utilizes road use priorities according to land use. The road occupancy area required for system-based autonomous vehicle traffic is expected to decrease compared to the same number of general vehicles passing through, which will allow for the creation of spare sites along with the increase in the capacity of road space. This study aims to establish a new concept of Flex Zone that can respond to autonomous driving era by subdividing the existing multi-purpose Use case for free space on the road that can occur in the autonomous vehicle era, build an optimization algorithm for multi-purpose placement considering accessibility, and check the operation characteristics by time. To this end, demand estimation data were aggregated using the collected image data after selecting the spatial range, and the MCLP (Maximum Covering Location Problem) that maximizes the demand for use of the Flex Zone was used for model construction. According to the analysis through the constructed algorithm, the optimized use case arrangement varies by time zone, and accordingly, it was confirmed that the purpose of using the road curb space could change dynamically depending on the time zone, passage traffic volume, and surrounding land use.

Keywords

autonomous vehicle

flex zone

genetic algorithm

location optimization

maximal covering location problem



전국적인 추세로 1인당 자동차 등록대수는 증가하고 있으며, 현재 도로에서는 늘어나는 차량의 수요를 감당하기 위한 수많은 노력이 행해지고 있다. 자율주행 기술 또한 이러한 노력 중 하나이며, 본 연구에서는 자율주행차량의 도입 시 이에 대응하는 도로의 개편, 정비를 통한 자율차 맞춤 도로의 개념을 제시하고자 한다. 플렉스 존(Flex Zone)은 2017년 시애틀 도시종합계획에서 처음 등장한 개념으로 토지 이용에 따른 도로 이용 우선 순위를 활용한 다목적 연석 공간(Curb Space) 활용 도로를 의미한다. 시스템 기반의 자율차 통행에 필요한 도로 점유면적은 동일한 수의 일반차량이 통행하는 것 보다 감소할 것으로 예상되며 이는 곧 도로공간의 용량증대와 함께 여유부지의 발생이 가능토록 한다. 본 연구에서는 자율차 시대에 발생될 수 있는 도로 위의 여유공간을 대상으로 포괄적인 기존의 다목적 활용방안인 유즈케이스를 세분화하여 자율주행시대 대응할 수 있는 플렉스 존의 개념을 새로이 정립하고, 접근성을 고려한 다목적 용도 배치를 위한 최적화 알고리즘을 구축하고 시간대별 운영 특성을 확인하고자 하였다. 이를 위해 공간적 범위 선정 후 수집된 영상자료를 활용하여 수요 추정 데이터를 집계하였으며, 모델 구축에는 플렉스 존의 이용 수요를 최대화하는 MCLP(Maximal Covering Location Problem)를 활용하였다. 구축된 알고리즘을 통해 분석한 결과 최적화된 유즈케이스의 배치는 시간대별로 상이하게 나타나는 것으로 도출되었으며 이에 따라 도로 연석공간의 사용 목적이 시간대와 통과교통량 그리고 주변 토지이용에 따라 동적으로 변화될 수 있음을 확인할 수 있었다.

키워드

자율주행

플렉스 존

유전 알고리즘

입지 최적화

MCLP

Language: ko