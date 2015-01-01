|
Citation
|
Qaderi S, Miranda AV, Odey GO, Musa SS, Sy Lim LT, Vicente CR, Obnial JC, Ekpenyong A, Negida ASAE, Ahmadi A, Ntacyabukura B, Wong BLH, Shomuyiwa DO, Manirambona E, Ogunkola IO, Lopez JCF, Buban JMA, Chamlagai LK, Ukor NA, Vicerra PMM, Adebisi YA, Elhadi YAM, Lucero-Prisno Iii DE. Public Health Chall. 2023; 2(2): e80.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The Taliban's decision to ban women's and girl's education in Afghanistan paints a bleak picture of the future of Afghan women [1]. It is a direct violation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), which states that everyone has the right to education [2]. Deprivation of education is known to negatively affect other human rights, such as the rights to health and freedom. We, as health journal editors from across six continents, call for urgent international actions to restore justice and protect human rights in Afghanistan.
Language: en