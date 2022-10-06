Abstract

On 6 October 2022, a daycare shooting incident happened in Thailand. It is the deadliest mass shooting in Southeast Asian (SEA) countries and one of the many incidents contributing to the global epidemic of firearm-related preventable violence. Although firearm violence is commonly associated with the United States, it is also a problem worldwide, causing long-lasting health issues and huge economic burden. This is due to the root causes of firearm violence transcending national boundaries, including socioeconomic landscape, political dynamics, and globalization. Considering these and the major public health impacts of firearm violence, firearm violence should be prioritized as a global health issue. We identified public health challenges related to global firearm violence management: inadequate regulation, lack of official firearm surveillance, and inadequate access to mental health care. In Thailand, there is a gap in gun ownership policies for the civilian and government personnel and a relatively less strict background check compared to other SEA countries. It is crucial for the governments to strengthen their firearm regulations and invest in appropriate public health interventions, including improving access to mental health services and conducting firearm-related surveillance and culturally sensitive awareness programs. Various public health stakeholders, including healthcare workers and local communities, should be engaged to effectively mitigate future firearm violence.

