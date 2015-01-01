Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To analyze possible changes in body composition in elderly individuals with combat sports as an intervention.



METHODS: This study is characterized as a systematic review and meta-analysis. The PRISMA criteria were followed, and the study was registered in PROSPERO under the number CRD42023392613. The databases used were MEDLINE (via PubMed), Scopus, SPORTDiscus, Web of Science, and Science Direct. The risk of bias and methodological quality were assessed using Robins-I, Cochrane, and Testex tools.



RESULTS: Of the 126 publications found, 9 studies were included (5 controlled and randomized studies and 4 intervention studies). Of these studies, 6 provided data for the meta-analysis. A total of 126 publications were found and, the studies included in this systematic review had an average of 51 weeks, 3 times a week, and 50 min per session. In the results presented by the meta-analysis the variable body fat showed a reduction (SMD: -0.11; 95% CI: -0.99 to 0.09; p = 0.02; I2 = 0%).



CONCLUSION: Combat sports showed an improvement in the body composition of the elderly, with a reduction in the percentage of body fat.

