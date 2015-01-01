Abstract

PURPOSE: Older adults exhibit a wide range of capabilities and vulnerabilities that affect their capacity to respond to heat. This study analysed the associations between hot temperatures and Accident & Emergency (A&E) attendance taking into account older adult-focused social vulnerability.



METHODS: Daily A&E attendance data of Young-old (65-74) and Old-old (75+) was obtained for Hong Kong 2010-2019 hot seasons and stratified into three Social Vulnerability Index (SVI) groups (Low, Moderate, High). Mean temperature (lag 0-2) was analysed on A&E attendance at each SVI using Generalized Additive Models and Distributed Lag Non-linear Models.



RESULTS: High temperatures were associated with increased same-day (lag 0) relative risk (RR) of A&E attendance for Young-old and Old-old in High SVI districts, with RR being 1.024 (95 % CI: 1.011, 1.037) and 1.036 (95 % CI: 1.018, 1.053), respectively. The Old-old living in Moderate and Low SVI districts also demonstrated increased RR of 1.037 (95 % CI: 1.028, 1.047) and 1.022 (95 % CI: 1.009, 1.036), respectively. Fewer emergency visits were found on the subsequent day (lag 1) of hot temperatures.



CONCLUSIONS: Older adults, both young-old and old-old, living in districts with higher social vulnerability tended to have increased risk of A&E attendance associated with same-day high temperature. With climate change and rapidly aging population, cities should prepare to meet needs of more vulnerable older adults in extreme heat.

