Abstract

OBJECTIVE: We explored the experiences and perceptions of school staff and students with the EmpaTeach intervention to prevent teachers' violence against school students.



DESIGN: This qualitative study involved in-depth interviews with 58 and 39 participants at midline and endline, respectively, with Burundian and Congolese intervention schools in Nyarugusu refugee camp. They comprised three education coordinators of primary and secondary schools, 29 EmpaTeach intervention coordinators, 14 stakeholders including headteachers and discipline teachers, 25 classroom teachers and 26 students. Thematic analysis was used to develop codes by examining the content of quotes to capture key themes in line with the key elements of the programme theory.



RESULTS: Coordinators and teachers widely reported positive experiences with the EmpaTeach programme. The intervention sessions enabled teachers to reflect on their own values and experiences of corporal punishment and equipped them with useful and acceptable classroom management and alternative discipline strategies. Teachers adopted the use of counselling, praise and reward, and joint discussions with students and parents. On the other hand, several teachers reported persistent use of corporal punishment which they attributed to children's (mis)behaviours and strong beliefs that beating was a positive approach to disciplining students.



CONCLUSION: The majority of coordinators and teachers widely accepted the EmpaTeach intervention as it offered useful and relevant knowledge and skills on alternative disciplinary methods. Students noticed some positive changes on the way they were being disciplined by teachers, where non-violent methods were used. Further research is needed to understand how violence prevention interventions can successfully lead to reductions in violence in fragile settings. TRIAL REGISTRATION NUMBER: NCT03745573.

