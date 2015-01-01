|
BACKGROUND: Child maltreatment is associated with a host of negative consequences over the life course, the most concerning of which is violence. Nevertheless, many abused and neglected youth do not grow up and commit violence. Meanwhile, research consistently finds an immigrant paradox, where foreign-born nativity is protective against a range of negative life outcomes. It may be that immigrants to the U.S. are more resilient to child maltreatment and less likely to engage in violence later in life.
Resilience; Child maltreatment; Cycle of violence; Immigrant paradox