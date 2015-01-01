Abstract

Health care professionals who examine children who may have been sexually abused need to be able to recognize, and photo-document any physical signs, and to have access to expert reviewers, particularly when signs concerning for sexual abuse are found. Although the general consensus among practitioners is that children will show few signs of sexual abuse on examination, there is considerable variability and rates of positive exam findings among practitioners of different professions, practice settings, and countries. This review will summarize new data and recommendations regarding the interpretation of medical findings and sexually transmitted infections (STIs); assessment and management of pediatric patients presenting with suspected sexual abuse or assault; and testing and treating patients for STIs. Updates to a table listing an approach to the interpretation of medical findings are presented, and reasons for changes are discussed.

Language: en