Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Despite being common following a brain injury, post-concussive symptoms (PCS) are highly prevalent in healthy and non-concussed individuals. Psychosocial factors likely subserve the maintenance of symptoms, and numerous studies have identified prominent risk factors associated with post-concussive symptom reporting (e.g. history of depression). However, few studies have investigated protective factors in this context. The aim of the current study was to examine the relationship between resilience and PCS, and to identify the factors subserving resilience within this relationship.



METHOD: Healthy and non-concussed participants (n = 283, M(age) = 22.70 years) completed questionnaires examining PCS (Rivermead Post-Concussion Symptom Questionnaire) and resilience (Resilience Scale for Adults), together with a screener of background demographic/clinical factors.



RESULTS: Resilience negatively predicted PCS above and beyond the effect of demographic and clinical factors previously implicated in the reporting of PCS. Interestingly, heightened "perception of self" was the resilience factor uniquely associated with PCS symptoms. The final model accounted for 33% of the variance in PCS. Overall, female gender, a history of headaches, and diagnoses of ADHD and depression, and reduced "perception of self" were all predictive of greater PCS (ps < .05).



CONCLUSION: Resilience, particularly perception of self, is a positive protective factor in the reporting of PCS. These findings highlight the importance of early identification of less resilient individuals following trauma-such as an mTBI and provide a potential rationale for the incorporation of resilience-based rehabilitation programs into the recovery process, particularly those that promote greater self-efficacy and self-competency.

Language: en