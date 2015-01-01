|
Kersivien C, Doumit A, Gascoigne M, Wearne TA. Clin. Neuropsychol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37731324
OBJECTIVE: Despite being common following a brain injury, post-concussive symptoms (PCS) are highly prevalent in healthy and non-concussed individuals. Psychosocial factors likely subserve the maintenance of symptoms, and numerous studies have identified prominent risk factors associated with post-concussive symptom reporting (e.g. history of depression). However, few studies have investigated protective factors in this context. The aim of the current study was to examine the relationship between resilience and PCS, and to identify the factors subserving resilience within this relationship.
resilience; concussion; protective factors; Post-concussion symptoms; post-concussion syndrome