Citation
Kock M, Belmans E, Raes F. Clin. Psychol. Eur. 2023; 5(2): e10495.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, European Association of Clinical Psychology and Psychological Treatment)
DOI
PMID
37732149
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: It is increasingly recognised that the study of responses to positive emotions significantly contributes to our understanding of psychopathology. Notably, positive emotions are not necessarily experienced as pleasurable. Instead, some believe that experiencing happiness may have negative consequences, referred to as fear of happiness (FOH), or they experience a fear of losing control over positive emotions (FOLC). According to reward devaluation theory, such an association of positivity with negative outcomes will result in positive stimuli being devalued over time, contributing to or maintaining depressive symptoms. The prospective relationship between fears of positivity and depressive symptoms is yet to be examined in adolescents. The present longitudinal study investigated whether FOH and FOLC prospectively predict depressive symptoms.
Language: en
Keywords
adolescents; depression; anhedonia; dampening; fear of happiness; positive affect