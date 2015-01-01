Abstract

INTRODUCTION: We aimed to evaluate the associations of sports participation with self-rated health and depressive symptoms in a nationally representative sample of Japanese adolescents.



METHODS: A questionnaire survey was conducted with 1,658 adolescents aged between 12 and 21 years. Sports participation levels were divided into high-frequency, moderate-frequency, low-frequency, and no-participation groups. Self-rated health was evaluated using a four-grade scale. Depressive symptoms were assessed using the Japanese version of the Patient Health Questionnaire-8. Other lifestyle behaviors were also surveyed. The associations of sports participation with self-rated health and depressive symptoms were examined using multiple logistic regression analysis.



RESULTS: The participants in the high- (odds ratio (OR), 0.45) and moderate-frequency (OR, 0.46) groups were less likely to self-report poor health than those in the non-participation group. By contrast, a U-shaped association was found between sports participation and depression, in which the participants in the moderate-frequency group (OR, 0.52) were less likely to have depressive symptoms. The OR for the high- (0.89) and low-frequency (0.91) groups were not significant. Furthermore, eating regular breakfasts, six or more days/week, and having shorter screen times of less than two hours/day were negatively associated with poor self-reported health and depressive symptoms.



CONCLUSION: Moderate- to high-frequency sports activities are associated with a reduced risk of poor self-rated health among Japanese adolescents. However, only moderate-frequency activities were associated with a reduced risk of depression. Participation in optimal sports activities may effectively lower the risk of poor health in adolescents.

