Journal Article

Citation

Koeppe J, Stolberg-Stolberg J, Fischhuber K, Iking J, Marschall U, Raschke MJ, Katthagen JC. Dtsch. Arztebl. Int. 2023; 120(33-34): 555-556.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Deutscher Ärzte-Verlag)

DOI

10.3238/arztebl.m2023.0132

PMID

37732593

Abstract

Proximal humerus fracture (PHF) is the third most common age-related fracture in the elderly, with women more frequently affected than men [1-4]. Currently only incomplete and inconclusive data are available on the actual incidence of PHF, describing preselected cohorts with observed incidences ranging from 60.1 to 90.8 per 100 000/person-years [1-3]. These studies were often based on small sample sizes or included only inpatient cases. However, conservatively treated patients, in particular, are rarely hospitalized and are therefore frequently not included in such studies. The aim of the study described here, based on a large healthcare-related database, was to evaluate the incidence of PHF not only in inpatients but also in outpatients, in order to enable to estimation of the actual fracture incidence and the resulting treatment and aftercare requirements.


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; Incidence; *Humeral Fractures

