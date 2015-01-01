SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Williamson V, Murphy D, Bonson A, Aldridge V, Serfioti D, Greenberg N. Eur. J. Psychotraumatol. 2023; 14(2): e2256204.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, The Author(s), Publisher Co-action Publishing)

DOI

10.1080/20008066.2023.2256204

PMID

37732994

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Moral injury can significantly negatively impact mental health, but currently no validated treatment for moral injury-related mental health difficulties exists in a UK context. This study aimed to examine whether the Restore and Rebuild (R&R) treatment was feasible to deliver, acceptable and well tolerated by UK military veterans with moral injury related mental health difficulties.

METHOD: The R&R treatment was delivered to 20 patients who reported distress related to exposure to a morally injurious event(s) during military service. R&R is a 20-session psychotherapy with key themes of processing the event, self compassion, connecting with others and core values. Treatment was delivered online, weekly, one-to-one by a single therapist. Qualitative interviews with patients and the therapist who delivered R&R were conducted to explore acceptability and analysed using thematic analysis.

RESULTS: Following treatment, patients experienced a significant reduction in symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, alcohol misuse and moral injury related distress. R&R was found to be well tolerated by patients and improved their perceived wellbeing.

CONCLUSIONS: These results provide preliminary evidence that veterans struggling with moral injury related mental ill health can benefit from R&R treatment.


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; Pilot Projects; Feasibility Studies; mental health; PTSD; trauma; Psychotherapy; *Mental Health; *Stress Disorders, Post-Traumatic/therapy; clínica; clinical; daño moral; moral injury; salud mental; TEPT; tratamiento; treatment; 临床; 创伤; 心理健康; 治疗; 道德伤害

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print