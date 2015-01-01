Abstract

BACKGROUND: Moral injury can significantly negatively impact mental health, but currently no validated treatment for moral injury-related mental health difficulties exists in a UK context. This study aimed to examine whether the Restore and Rebuild (R&R) treatment was feasible to deliver, acceptable and well tolerated by UK military veterans with moral injury related mental health difficulties.



METHOD: The R&R treatment was delivered to 20 patients who reported distress related to exposure to a morally injurious event(s) during military service. R&R is a 20-session psychotherapy with key themes of processing the event, self compassion, connecting with others and core values. Treatment was delivered online, weekly, one-to-one by a single therapist. Qualitative interviews with patients and the therapist who delivered R&R were conducted to explore acceptability and analysed using thematic analysis.



RESULTS: Following treatment, patients experienced a significant reduction in symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, alcohol misuse and moral injury related distress. R&R was found to be well tolerated by patients and improved their perceived wellbeing.



CONCLUSIONS: These results provide preliminary evidence that veterans struggling with moral injury related mental ill health can benefit from R&R treatment.

