Williamson V, Murphy D, Bonson A, Aldridge V, Serfioti D, Greenberg N. Eur. J. Psychotraumatol. 2023; 14(2): e2256204.
(Copyright © 2023, The Author(s), Publisher Co-action Publishing)
37732994
BACKGROUND: Moral injury can significantly negatively impact mental health, but currently no validated treatment for moral injury-related mental health difficulties exists in a UK context. This study aimed to examine whether the Restore and Rebuild (R&R) treatment was feasible to deliver, acceptable and well tolerated by UK military veterans with moral injury related mental health difficulties.
Language: en
Humans; Pilot Projects; Feasibility Studies; mental health; PTSD; trauma; Psychotherapy; *Mental Health; *Stress Disorders, Post-Traumatic/therapy; clínica; clinical; daño moral; moral injury; salud mental; TEPT; tratamiento; treatment; 临床; 创伤; 心理健康; 治疗; 道德伤害