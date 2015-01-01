Abstract

DATA SOURCES: MEDLINE, Cumulative Index to Nursing and Allied Health Literature (CINAHL), Cochrane Central Register of Controlled Trials, Embase and Web of Science along with the reference lists from select articles. STUDY SELECTION: Retrospective or prospective cohort studies, randomised controlled trials, case series, case-control studies and case reports on e-cigarette explosion-related facial injuries published in the English language were included. Review articles, nonclinical studies, commentaries, published abstracts and editorials were excluded. Also were excluded, those studies which did not specify injury location or if the injury did not pertain to the maxillofacial region. DATA EXTRACTION AND SYNTHESIS: Data pertaining to bibliographic information, device characteristics, patient details, facial injuries, factors precipitating explosion, complications at follow-up, management and other injuries were extracted. An association between the predictor variables of injury type and location with outcomes of surgical management and intubation was determined by utilising a Chi-squared analysis.



RESULTS: A total of 28 studies met the inclusion criteria. A total of 105 facial injuries in 32 patients from 32 e-cigarette explosions were recorded. 73.3% of the injuries were projectile in nature with 26.7% being characterised by burns. 43.8% of all patients suffered both burn and projectile injuries. The eye (10.7%), oral cavity (25%) and face (64.3%) were involved with burn injuries. Projectile injuries mostly involved the lower third of the face (81.8%). 62.5% of patients suffered from a tooth or bone fracture. A 44.4% rate of complications was reported amongst the studies which reported on follow-ups. Surgical management or intubation were found to have no statistically significant relationship with explosive oral injuries. No other statistically significant associations were observed between outcomes and other injury types.



CONCLUSIONS: There is a risk of spontaneous combustion with e-cigarettes, which can cause injuries of a serious nature to the oral and maxillofacial region, specially the lower third of the face, commonly necessitating surgical management. Increased regulation along with user education are required in order to improve the safety profile of these devices.

