Sahni V. Evid. Based Dent. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Nature Publishing Group)
37731046
DATA SOURCES: MEDLINE, Cumulative Index to Nursing and Allied Health Literature (CINAHL), Cochrane Central Register of Controlled Trials, Embase and Web of Science along with the reference lists from select articles. STUDY SELECTION: Retrospective or prospective cohort studies, randomised controlled trials, case series, case-control studies and case reports on e-cigarette explosion-related facial injuries published in the English language were included. Review articles, nonclinical studies, commentaries, published abstracts and editorials were excluded. Also were excluded, those studies which did not specify injury location or if the injury did not pertain to the maxillofacial region. DATA EXTRACTION AND SYNTHESIS: Data pertaining to bibliographic information, device characteristics, patient details, facial injuries, factors precipitating explosion, complications at follow-up, management and other injuries were extracted. An association between the predictor variables of injury type and location with outcomes of surgical management and intubation was determined by utilising a Chi-squared analysis.
Language: en