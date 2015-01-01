SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

The editors. Front. Psychiatry 2023; 14: e1285013.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Media)

DOI

10.3389/fpsyt.2023.1285013

PMID

37732078

PMCID

PMC10507457

Abstract

[This retracts the article DOI: 10.3389/fpsyt.2022.990678.].



A Retraction of the Original Research Article
Moderating role of compassion in the link between fear of Coronavirus disease and mental health among undergraduate students

by Zhang, H., Jasim, S. A., Suksatan, W., Hashim Alghazali, T. A., Doewes, R. I., Jalil, A. T., Patra, I., Singer, N., Failoc-Rojas, V. E., Marhoon, H. A., Mustafa, Y. F., Ramírez-Coronel, A. A., and Abdollahi, A. (2022). Front. Psychiatry 13:990678. doi: 10.3389/fpsyt.2022.990678

The Publisher retracts the cited article.

Following publication, concerns were raised regarding the contributions of the authors of the article. Our investigation, conducted in accordance with Frontiers policies, confirmed a serious breach of our authorship policies and of publication ethics; the article is therefore retracted.

This retraction was approved by the Chief Editors of Frontiers in Psychiatry and the Chief Executive Editor of Frontiers. The authors have not responded to correspondence regarding this retraction.


Language: en
