Abstract

INTRODUCTION: While the rapid advancement of urbanization has driven the improvement of material living standards, it has also brought about rapid social changes and intensified competition. In this "involutive" environment characterized by highly competitive and strong pressure, urban residents tend to fall into a state of "mental exhaustion." Anxiety, depression, sleep disorders, and other mental illnesses have seriously threatened public health in Chinese cities. Support from social relations is crucial for enhancing residents' subjective well-being (SWB) and promoting their mental health, especially in China's highly contextualized collectivist culture.



METHODS: According to the social structure of China's "difference sequence pattern," this paper constructs a theoretical framework of the relationship between social relations and SWB based on the convoy model and uses CGSS2018 data to verify the applicability of the theoretical framework.



RESULTS: Kinship and friendship positively relate to SWB, and their interaction effect is significantly negative. There is no necessary correlation between neighborhood and SWB. The relationship between social relations and SWB of different age groups is heterogeneous. In addition, the moderating effects of relative income and social class are significantly negative.



DISCUSSION: Kinship and friendship are Chinese urban residents' SWB convoys, and these two factors have an obvious substitution effect. The neighborhood has withdrawn from the convoy orbit of Chinese urban residents' SWB, which may be related to neighborhood indifference caused by China's housing system reform. From the life course perspective, the SWB convoys of young and middle-aged groups consist of kinship and friendship, while those of elderly people include kinship and neighborhood. In addition, for poor individuals living at the bottom of society, support from kinship is the most important source of social capital. These findings provide new insights into the relationship between social relations and the welfare of Chinese urban residents.

