Li J, Guo B, Lu M, Zhang W. Front. Psychol. 2023; 14: e1260754.
INTRODUCTION: While the rapid advancement of urbanization has driven the improvement of material living standards, it has also brought about rapid social changes and intensified competition. In this "involutive" environment characterized by highly competitive and strong pressure, urban residents tend to fall into a state of "mental exhaustion." Anxiety, depression, sleep disorders, and other mental illnesses have seriously threatened public health in Chinese cities. Support from social relations is crucial for enhancing residents' subjective well-being (SWB) and promoting their mental health, especially in China's highly contextualized collectivist culture.
friendship; kinship; neighborhood; social relations; subjective well-being; the convoy model