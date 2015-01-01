Abstract

Acute poisoning is a significant public health concern. This retrospective study investigates trends in acute poisoning cases and explores the clinical and sociodemographic profiles associated with this condition. Medical data from 859 hospitalized patients diagnosed with acute poisoning between January 2017 and December 2022 were comprehensively analyzed. The descriptive statistical analysis revealed that 360 patients had underlying diseases, with depression being the most prevalent among them. Furthermore, urban areas accounted for 87.2% of the acute poisoning cases, indicating a higher incidence compared to rural areas. The substances implicated in acute poisoning incidents varied, with drugs of abuse being the most common (53.2%), followed by pesticides (22.2%), carbon monoxide (11.8%), and alcohol (5.4%). Suicide attempt/suicide emerged as the leading cause of acute poisoning incidents, accounting for 75.9% of cases, while poisoning accidents predominantly occurred within the home setting. Through chi-square tests, it was determined that risk factors for suicide attempt/suicide included female gender and underlying medical conditions. Temporal analysis showed that the total number of acute poisoning cases increased from 2017 to 2019 and decreased from 2019 to 2022. Notably, suicide-related cases exhibited an upward trend, with suicide attempt/suicide accounting for over 80% of all acute poisoning cases after 2020. This study contributes valuable insights into the trends, profiles, and risk factors associated with acute poisoning cases.

Language: en