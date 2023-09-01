Abstract

BACKGROUND: Local dynamic stability (LDS) has become accepted as a gait stability indicator. The deterioration of gait stability is magnified in older adults. RESEARCH QUESTION: What is the current state in the field regarding the relationship between LDS and cognitive and/or physical function in older adults? METHODS: A scoping review design was used to search for peer-reviewed literature or conference proceedings published through May 2023 for an association between LDS and cognitive (e.g., Montreal Cognitive Assessment) or physical performance (e.g., Timed Up & Go Test) in older adults. Only studies investigating gait stability via LDS during controlled walking, when dealing with a subject group consisting of healthy older adults, and quantifying LDS relationship to cognitive and/or physical measure were included. We analysed data from the studies in a descriptive manner.



RESULTS: In total, 814 potentially relevant articles were selected, of which 15 met the inclusion criteria. We identified 37 LDS quantifiers employed in LDS-cognition and/or LDS-physical performance relationship assessment. Nine measures of cognitive and 20 measures of physical performance were analysed. Most studies estimated LDS quantities using triaxial acceleration data. However, there was a variance in sensor placement and signal direction. Out of the 56 studied relationships of LDS to physical performance measures, sixteen were found to be relevant. Out of 22 studied relationships between LDS and cognitive measures, only two were worthwhile. SIGNIFICANCE: Considering the heterogeneity of the utilized LDS (caused by different sensors locations, signals, and signal directions as well as variety of computational approaches to estimate LDS) and cognitive/physical measures, the results of this scoping review does not indicate a current need for a systematic review with meta-analysis. To assess the overall utility of LDS to reveal a relationship between LDS to cognitive and physical performance measures, an analysis of other subject groups would be appropriate.

Language: en