Citation
Netukova S, Bizovska L, Krupicka R, Szabó Z. Gait Posture 2023; 107: 49-60.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
37734191
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Local dynamic stability (LDS) has become accepted as a gait stability indicator. The deterioration of gait stability is magnified in older adults. RESEARCH QUESTION: What is the current state in the field regarding the relationship between LDS and cognitive and/or physical function in older adults? METHODS: A scoping review design was used to search for peer-reviewed literature or conference proceedings published through May 2023 for an association between LDS and cognitive (e.g., Montreal Cognitive Assessment) or physical performance (e.g., Timed Up & Go Test) in older adults. Only studies investigating gait stability via LDS during controlled walking, when dealing with a subject group consisting of healthy older adults, and quantifying LDS relationship to cognitive and/or physical measure were included. We analysed data from the studies in a descriptive manner.
Language: en
Keywords
Cognition; Gait; Local dynamic stability; Physical performance