STUDY DESIGN: A retrospective study.



OBJECTIVES: The quality of care (QoC) for spinal column/cord injury patients is a major health care concern. This study aimed to implement the QoC assessment tool (QoCAT) in the National Spinal Cord/Column Injury Registry of Iran (NSCIR-IR) to define the current state of pre- and post-hospital QoC of individuals with Traumatic Spinal Column and Spinal Cord Injuries (TSC/SCIs).



METHODS: The QoCAT, previously developed by our team to measure the QoC in patients with TSC/SCIs, was implemented in the NSCIR-IR. The pre-hospital QoC was evaluated through a retrospective analysis of NSCIR-IR registry data. Telephone interviews and follow-ups of patients with SCI evaluated the QoC in the post-hospital phase.



RESULTS: In the pre-hospital phase, cervical collars and immobilization were implemented in 46.4% and 48.5% of the cases, respectively. Transport time from the scene to the hospital was documented as <1 hour and <8 hours in 33.4% and 93.9% of the patients, respectively. Post-hospital indicators in patients with SCI revealed a first-year mortality rate of 12.5% (20/160), a high incidence of secondary complications, reduced access to electrical wheelchairs (4.2%) and modified cars (7.7%), and low employment rate (21.4%).



CONCLUSION: These findings revealed a significant delay in transport time to the first care facilities, low use of immobilization equipment indicating low pre-hospital QoC. Further, the high incidence of secondary complications, low employment rate, and low access to electrical wheelchairs and modified cars indicate lower post-hospital QoC in patients with SCI. These findings imply the need for further planning to improve the QoC for patients with TSC/SCIs.

