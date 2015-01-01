|
Candrian C, Scherer A. Hum. Factors 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37734726
OBJECTIVE: The objective of our research is to advance the understanding of behavioral responses to a system's error. By examining trust as a dynamic variable and drawing from attribution theory, we explain the underlying mechanism and suggest how terminology can be used to mitigate the so-called algorithm aversion. In this way, we show that the use of different terms may shape consumers' perceptions and provide guidance on how these differences can be mitigated.
expert systems; trust in automation; human-automation interaction; system design; technology acceptance