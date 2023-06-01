|
Kolosionek TJ, Amaducci AM, Fikse DJ, Katz KD. J. Emerg. Med. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
37734990
BACKGROUND: Antifreeze poisoning is potentially life-threatening and often requires multiple antidotal therapies and hemodialysis. Ethylene or propylene glycol toxicity is commonly caused by antifreeze ingestion. However, ingestion of antifreeze is typically not associated with methemoglobinemia. Currently, only one other case of antifreeze ingestion causing combined ethylene glycol poisoning and methemoglobinemia has been reported.
antifreeze ingestion; ethylene glycol poisoning; unreported product components