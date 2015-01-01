|
Jang SH, Kwon HG. J. Integr. Neurosci. 2023; 22(5): e121.
BACKGROUND: The cerebellum is connected to the brain stem by three pairs of cerebellar peduncles (CPs)-superior (SCP), middle (MCP), and inferior (ICP)-which carry proprioceptive information to regulate movement and maintain balance and posture. Injury or damage to the CPs caused by tumors, infarcts, or traumatic brain injuries (TBI) results in poor coordination and balance problems. Current data on CP-related injuries and their effect on balance control are sparse and restricted to a few case studies. There have been no studies to date that have investigated CP injuries in a large sample of patients with balance problems following a mild TBI. Hence, we investigated CP-related injuries in patients with balance problems following mild TBI using diffusion tensor tractography (DTT).
balance; cerebellar peduncles; cerebellum; diffusion tensor tractography; mild traumatic brain injury