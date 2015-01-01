|
Finzi-Dottan R, Gewirtz-Meydan A. J. Interpers. Violence 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)
37731352
Abstract
To date, the majority of research examining the effect of childhood abuse on relational aspects in adulthood is almost exclusively based on intraindividual data. The current study explores a moderating-mediating model from a dyadic perspective, examining the mediating effect that perceived intimacy has on the associations between concern couple caregiving and relationship satisfaction. It further investigates whether these mediation paths are moderated by a history of childhood abuse (physical/emotional/sexual). A total of 143 nonclinical couples (n = 286) in enduring relationships were recruited. A moderated mediation actor-partner interdependence model (moderated mediation actor-partner interdependence model (APIM)) comprised of three segments, was conducted.
Language: en
childhood abuse; concern couple caregiving; dyadic analysis; intimacy; relationship satisfaction