Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Delirium is associated with a three-fold increase in frequency of 6-mo mortality following intensive care unit admission. Outside of mortality, it has been linked with severe morbidity including long-term cognitive decline, loss of autonomy, and increased risk of institutionalization. There is a paucity of literature regarding delirium and geriatric trauma patients. The aim of our study is to determine predictive factors of delirium in geriatric trauma patients.



METHODS: This is a retrospective review of all geriatric (>65 y) trauma patients with a documented frailty score at a Level I Trauma Center from 1/2019 to 9/2021. Univariate and multivariate logistic regressions were performed. Geriatric patients with delirium (D) and those without delirium (ND) were compared. Patients were excluded if they did not have a documented frailty score or died before admission.



RESULTS: One thousand three hundred and seventeen patients met criteria; 40 (3%) patients developed delirium. Neither age nor gender was different between the two groups. Frailty scores were not different between the two groups. Patients with documented delirium had a higher incidence of a positive drug screen on admission (85% versus 62.2%, P = 0.0034), higher median injury severity score (10 versus 9, P = 0.0088), and longer hospital (7 d versus 3 d, P < 0.001) and intensive care unit (1 d versus 0 d, P < 0.001) length of stay (LOS) than their ND counterparts. The D group had a higher frequency of benzodiazepine (47.5% versus 19.3%, P < 0.001) and narcotic use (77.5% versus 56.5%, P = 0.0085). Tethers nor bedrest orders were significantly associated with delirium. Incidence of urinary tract infection (12.5% versus 1%, P < 0.001) and restraint use (P < 0.001) were significantly associated with increased risk of delirium. Additionally, those with a diagnosis of delirium were more often discharged to a skilled nursing facility than those in the ND group (45% versus 30.8%, P = 0.0006).



CONCLUSIONS: We aimed to identify key predictive factors of delirium in our study population and found that certain factors correlated with higher frequencies of delirium in our geriatric trauma patients. Preadmission and early controlled substance use were significantly associated with delirium, as were the presence of urinary tract infection and extended intensive care unit LOS. By recognizing some of these modifiable factors, LOS may decrease while increasing the likelihood of discharge home.

