Abstract

The present study aimed to verify the time series (2000-2017) of death rates by suicide and its associated factors in 4 municipalities in the extreme south of Brazil. Data were obtained through the analysis of medical reports and police report bulletins at the Instituto Médico Legal, in the city of Rio Grande. The suicide rate in the Rio Grande region varied from 4 to 11 suicides per 100,000 inhabitants and it is estimated that by 2030 this rate could reach 16.5 suicides per 100,000 inhabitants. The rural cities of Santa Vitória do Palmar and Chuí present even higher suicide averages when compared to Rio Grande, the most populous city of the four. The death rate from suicide increased gradually in the period analyzed, with the prevalence rising among the youngest and the elderly population. A more comprehensive understanding of the influences of environmental issues on suicidal decisions constitutes an important action that needs to be taken, both because of regional vulnerabilities and the target population identified. Evidence indicates that knowledge of factors affecting individuals residing in this Brazilian region where increased suicide rates are recorded needs to be recognized as a priority.

