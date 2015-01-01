|
Bare K, McMahon SD, Grant K. J. Youth Adolesc. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
37733119
Ethnic identity is associated with various positive outcomes for Black adolescents, but more information is needed about its potential to protect adolescents exposed to stress. Stressful life events predict a range of health outcomes, yet few studies have examined their association with adolescent self-perception. Ethnic identity may serve as protection from stress. This study examines longitudinal data to understand relationships between ethnic identity, stressful life events, and self-perception (i.e., social competence, behavioral conduct, and global self-worth). The sample included 140 adolescents (65% female; 93% Black) with an average age of 12.55 (SD = 0.85).
Language: en
Black adolescents; Ethnic identity; Self-perception; Stressful life events