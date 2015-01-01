SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Bare K, McMahon SD, Grant K. J. Youth Adolesc. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s10964-023-01852-0

37733119

Ethnic identity is associated with various positive outcomes for Black adolescents, but more information is needed about its potential to protect adolescents exposed to stress. Stressful life events predict a range of health outcomes, yet few studies have examined their association with adolescent self-perception. Ethnic identity may serve as protection from stress. This study examines longitudinal data to understand relationships between ethnic identity, stressful life events, and self-perception (i.e., social competence, behavioral conduct, and global self-worth). The sample included 140 adolescents (65% female; 93% Black) with an average age of 12.55 (SD = 0.85).

RESULTS indicate stressful life events are associated with behavioral conduct self-perception, and ethnic identity is associated with global self-worth. Ethnic identity behavior and other group orientation are associated with self-perception. Ethnic identity and ethnic identity behavior moderate the relationship between stressful life events and behavioral conduct self-perception. Understanding the connections between adolescent stressors and strengths provides insight into research, practice, and policy directions to promote positive outcomes.


Black adolescents; Ethnic identity; Self-perception; Stressful life events

