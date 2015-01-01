Abstract

BACKGROUND: Digital formats have the potential to enhance accessibility to care for individuals with suicidal ideation. However, digital self-help interventions have faced limitations, including small effect sizes in reducing suicidal ideation, low adherence, and safety concerns.



OBJECTIVE: Therefore, we aimed to develop a remote blended cognitive behavioral therapy intervention that specifically targets suicidal ideation by blending video therapy with web-based self-help modules. The objective of this paper is to describe the collaborative development process and the resulting intervention and treatment rationale.



METHODS: First, we compiled intervention components from established treatment manuals designed for people with suicidal ideation or behavior, resulting in the development of 11 drafts of web-based modules. Second, we conducted a qualitative study, involving 5 licensed psychotherapists and 3 lay counselors specialized in individuals with suicidal ideation who reviewed these module drafts. Data were collected using the think-aloud method and semistructured interviews, and a qualitative content analysis was performed. The 4 a priori main categories of interest were blended care for individuals with suicidal ideation, contents of web-based modules, usability of modules, and layout. Subcategories emerged inductively from the interview transcripts. Finally, informed by previous treatment manuals and qualitative findings, we developed the remote blended treatment program.



RESULTS: The participants suggested that therapists should thoroughly prepare the web-based therapy with patients to tailor the therapy to each individual's needs. Participants emphasized that the web-based modules should explain concepts in a simple manner, convey empathy and validation, and include reminders for the safety plan. In addition, participants highlighted the need for a simple navigation and layout. Taking these recommendations into account, we developed a fully remote blended cognitive behavioral therapy intervention comprising 12 video therapy sessions and up to 31 web-based modules. The treatment involves collaboratively developing a personalized treatment plan to address individual suicidal drivers.



CONCLUSIONS: This remote treatment takes advantage of the high accessibility of digital formats while incorporating full sessions with a therapist. In a subsequent pilot trial, we will seek input from individuals with lived experience and therapists to test the feasibility of the treatment.

