Citation

Abdi O, M'jid NM. Lancet 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Abstract

Violence against children is an egregious violation of human rights--a tragedy that strikes over and over, every day, in every part of the world.

Key facts on violence against children

• Three in four children aged 2-4 years globally experience violent discipline by their caregivers at home. In most of the countries with data, the likelihood of children experiencing violent discipline is independent of household wealth.
• One in three students between the ages of 13 and 15 years globally regularly experience bullying. Worldwide, approximately half of all school-age children live in countries where corporal punishment is not fully prohibited in schools.
• One in three adolescent girls aged 15-19 years globally have experienced any emotional, physical, or sexual violence by their husbands or partners at some point in their lives. Rates of partner violence are particularly high in countries in central, eastern, and southern Africa.


