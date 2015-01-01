Abstract

The UN Sustainable Development Goals call for the elimination of violence against women and girls and for the capture and assessment of disaggregated data to ensure that "no one is left behind". In India, according to the 2019-21 National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5), 29% of women who had ever been married reported physical or sexual intimate partner violence (IPV); thus, improved IPV prevention in India is crucial. India has substantial heterogeneity within and across states by history, culture, resources, and social structures, each of which influence the risk of IPV. However, the NFHS only provides IPV estimates at national and state levels. Because of the heterogeneity of the Indian population, local disaggregated estimates of IPV are crucial to guide the prioritisation of IPV prevention and support services, to develop contextually adapted IPV-prevention interventions, and to ultimately enable accurate evaluation of local IPV-prevention programmes.

Language: en