Abstract

Mental and behavioral health conditions among school-aged children, including substance use disorders and overall emotional well-being, are a public health concern in the United States. Timely data on seasonal patterns in child and adolescent conditions can guide optimal timing of prevention and intervention strategies. CDC examined emergency department (ED) visit data from the National Syndromic Surveillance Program for 25 distinct conditions during January 2018-June 2023 among U.S. children and adolescents aged 5-17 years, stratified by age group. Each year, during 2018-2023, among persons aged 10-14 and 15-17 years, the number and proportion of weekly ED visits for eight conditions increased in the fall school semester and remained elevated throughout the spring semester; ED visits were up to twice as high during school semesters compared with the summer period. Among children aged 5-9 years, the number and proportion of visits increased for five mental and behavioral health conditions. Seasonal increases in ED visits for some conditions among school-aged children warrant enhanced awareness about mental distress symptoms and the challenges and stressors in the school environment. Systemic changes that prioritize protective factors (e.g., physical activity; nutrition; sleep; social, community, or faith-based support; and inclusive school and community environments) and incorporate preparedness for increases in conditions during back-to-school planning might improve child and adolescent mental health.

