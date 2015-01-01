Abstract

People with MS may be at heightened risk of intimate partner violence (IPV) compared to the general population; however, little is known about the prevalence of IPV among people with MS or its effects on MS-specific clinical outcomes. Additionally, while MS clinicians often discuss family planning with patients, many clinicians may have received little training in detecting and responding to IPV. Moreover, no studies have investigated how to implement IPV case-finding and resource provision in the MS clinical setting. Overall, there are several scholarly, educational, and implementation-related gaps in IPV-associated care for people with MS. This article aims to summarize the available literature on IPV in people with MS, identify future research questions, and aid MS clinicians in safely addressing IPV while awaiting vital MS-specific knowledge.

