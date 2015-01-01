Abstract

The assessment of the resilience of Urban Rail Transit Networks (URTNs) and the analysis of their evolutionary characteristics during network growth can help in the design of efficient, safe, and sustainable networks. However, there have been few studies regarding the change of resilience in long-term network development. As for the existing resilience studies, they rarely consider the entire cycle of accident occurrence and repair; furthermore, they ignore the changes in network transportation performance during emergencies. Moreover, the measurement metrics of the important nodes have not been comprehensively considered. Therefore, to remedy these deficiencies, this paper proposes a URTN dynamic resilience assessment model that integrates the entire cycle of incident occurrence and repair, and introduces the network transport effectiveness index E(Gw) to quantitatively assess the network resilience. In addition, a weighted comprehensive identification method of the important nodes (the WH method) is proposed. The application considers the Xi'an urban rail transit network (XURTN) during 2011-2021. The obtained results identify the resilience evolutionary characteristics during network growth. And longer peripheral lines negatively affect the resilience of XURTN during both the attack and the repair processes. The central city network improves the damage index Rdam and the recovery index Rrec by up to 123.46% and 11.65%, respectively, over the overall network. In addition, the WH method can comprehensively and accurately identify the important nodes in the network and their evolutionary characteristics. Compared to the single-factor and topological strategies, the Rdam is 1.17%~178.89% smaller and the Rrec is 1.68%~84.81% larger under the WH strategy. Therefore, this method improves the accuracy of the important node identification. Overall, the insights from this study can provide practical and scientific references for the synergistic development of URTN and urban space, the enhancement of network resilience, and the protection and restoration of important nodes.

