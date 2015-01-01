Abstract

PURPOSE: This study aimed to identify the most effective summary cognitive index predicted from spatio-temporal gait features (STGF) extracted from gait patterns.



METHODS: The study involved 125 participants, including 40 young (mean age: 27.65 years, 50% women), and 85 older adults (mean age: 73.25 years, 62.35% women). The group of older adults included both healthy adults and those with Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI). Participant´s performance in various cognitive domains was evaluated using 12 cognitive measures from five neuropsychological tests. Four summary cognitive indexes were calculated for each case: 1) the z-score of Mini-Mental State Examination (MMSE) from a population norm (MMSE z-score); 2) the sum of the absolute z-scores of the patients' neuropsychological measures from a population norm (ZSum); 3) the first principal component scores obtained from the individual cognitive variables z-scores (PCCog); and 4) the Mahalanobis distance between the vector that represents the subject's cognitive state (defined by the 12 cognitive variables) and the vector corresponding to a population norm (MDCog). The gait patterns were recorded using a body-fixed Inertial Measurement Unit while participants executed four walking tasks (normal, fast, easy- and hard-dual tasks). Sixteen STGF for each walking task, and the dual-task costs for the dual tasks (when a subject performs an attention-demanding task and walks at the same time) were computed. After applied Principal Component Analysis to gait measures (96 features), a robust regression was used to predict each cognitive index and individual cognitive variable. The adjusted proportion of variance (adjusted-R2) coefficients were reported, and confidence intervals were estimated using the bootstrap procedure.



RESULTS: The mean values of adjusted-R2 for the summary cognitive indexes were as follows: 0.0248 for MMSE z-score, 0.0080 for ZSum, 0.0033 for PCCog, and 0.4445 for MDCog. The mean adjusted-R2 values for the z-scores of individual cognitive variables ranged between 0.0009 and 0.0693. Multiple linear regression was only statistically significant for MDCog, with the highest estimated adjusted-R2 value.



CONCLUSIONS: The association between individual cognitive variables and most of the summary cognitive indexes with gait parameters was weak. However, the MDCog index showed a stronger and significant association with the STGF, exhibiting the highest value of the proportion of the variance that can be explained by the predictor variables. These findings suggest that the MDCog index may be a useful tool in studying the relationship between gait patterns and cognition.

