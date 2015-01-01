Abstract

During the critical phase of the Pandemic of COVID-19, several preventive measures were adopted, mainly social distancing, and reducing the level of physical activity in most people, which generated greater impacts on the mental and physical health of these people. Although these restrictions support decreasing the infection and proliferation rates, such limitations result in negative effects, such as limiting participation in daily physical activities, increased sleep disorders and (Gualano et al., 2020).



The effects of physical activity on the regulation of anxiety and stress in young people and adults in the middle of a pandemic are well established (James Faulkner et al., 2021), however, there are no guidelines that specify the practice of physical activity recommended for training at home during social isolation. On the other hand, Yoga is an ancient oriental practice that combines physical postures, breath control and meditation, aiming at physical and mental well-being (Govindaraj et al., 2016). According to Lorenc et al. (2018), yoga can be suggested as a monotherapy for depression, panic syndrome and sleep disorders. Thus, the incentive to practice physical activity at home and specially to practice yoga is an extremely important proposal during the confinement period experienced by the pandemic of COVID-19 (Aquino et al., 2020). In this sense, the aim of this study was to evaluate the effects on mental health through the yoga practice performed online during the pandemic period.



We evaluated the levels of physical activity and mental health of participants who were part of remotely applied activities. This study cross-sectional was conducted in 2020 during the lockdown of the COVID-19, remoted activity. Brazilian participants, granted for convenience of two groups with the participation of 22 volunteers of both sexes, aged between 20 and 45 years...

Language: en