Abstract

Long-COVID, or the persistence of COVID-19 symptoms for months after initial infection, has been shown to impact the lives of those affected. The current study sought to investigate the relationships between long-COVID, COVID-19 related stress, depression, anxiety, and comorbid depression and anxiety outcomes. Data were collected in Winter 2021-2022 from a population of adults enrolled in at least one course across multiple City University of New York (CUNY) campuses. Frequencies and chi-square tests were computed to assess for demographics and relationships to probable diagnoses of depression and anxiety, and binary logistic regressions were computed to assess for the odds of probable comorbid depression and anxiety based on demographics, stressors, and long-COVID. Women participants reported higher odds of probable depression outcomes, and stressor levels were significant correlates of probable anxiety outcomes. Women participants, 3.2 [1.5-6.9], as compared to men, lower-SES participants, 2.16 [1.1-4.2], as compared to higher-SES participants, participants with higher COVID-19 related stress levels, 4.8 [2.0-12.0], as compared to those with low levels, and participants with long-COVID, 3.7 [1.9-7.0], as compared to those without, all had higher odds of probable comorbid depression and anxiety.



FINDINGS highlight the importance of social location, stress, and long-COVID, in tandem, as correlates of psychological health during the shifting pandemic.

